Elizabeth McGargill 1955-2021 Elizabeth Marie McGargill was born July 22nd 1955 in Red Oak,Iowa. She was the daughter of Betty and Joe, one of 9 wild kids, she grew up in Imogene, Iowa. She attended St. Patrick Academy and graduated from Farragut High School before bringing her light, joy, and a little red car to Colorado. Through the mysterious workings of Providence, she met Michael O'Brien, moved to the eastern plains, and started a family. Several years were spent on the farm working the fields, herding cattle, trying to create the largest collection of petrified wood in Eastern Colorado, and raising 5 awesome kids. Then life took a different turn, as it so often does, and she was found once more in Imogene to help her mom in her time of need. When that chapter closed,she made one last move, and spent the remainder of her life in Bayfield, Colorado. She spent her days doting on her grandchildren, playing card games, mastering puzzles, and taking her yearly trip to enjoy the changing fall colors. She loved a good laugh and a good margarita, her faith in God and her love for Jesus carried her through life, truly a loving mother, beloved sister, grandmother to 8 wonderful kids, a devoted friend, who touched so many lives. Mom, you will always be in our hearts, but you will be greatly missed until we're all together again in our heavenly Father's house. Beth is preceded in death by her father, Joseph P. McGargill, her mother, Betty D. McGargill, and her nephew Sean McComb. She is survived by her brother, Michael McGargill and wife Linda, her sisters: Mary Ann (McGargill) Allen and husband Larro, Cathy (McGargill) Eastwood and husband Robert, Janette McGargill, Patricia McGargill, Carolyn (McGargill) Foster and husband Gregg, Jackie (McGargill) Talty and husband Mike, Nancy (McGargill) Rulon and husband Mike. Her children Pat O'Brien, Tony O'Brien (Melanie), Nick O'Brien (Sammey), Carol O'Brien Powers (Taber), Stephen O'Brien, 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene, IA on Wednesday, June 23rd, at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Hood Mortuary in Durango, Colorado is in charge of the local arrangements, while Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah is honored to be entrusted with the local arrangements. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 23, 2021.