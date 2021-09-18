Elma A. Semmons 1946 - 2021 Elma Arline Semmons, daughter of Floyd Orville and Bonnie Loretta (Dailey) Semmons, was born on September 11, 1946, in Clarinda, Iowa, one of eight kids. She entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her Shenandoah, Iowa, apartment following a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 74 years, 11 months, 30 days. Her early years were spent growing up in Shenandoah. Elma attended the Shenandoah Community Schools, graduating from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1965. In her younger years she really enjoyed spending time with her horses and motorcycle and loved to ride both. Following graduation, she moved to Omaha, Nebraska. She took some mechanics courses and enjoyed working on vehicles, something she learned growing up from her father. She worked as a mechanic and in the auto industry for several years. Elma later became co-owner of a cleaning business in Omaha which employed over 30 employees at one time. After retiring, Elma moved back to Shenandoah to help care for her elderly father. She then worked part-time for Rexall Drug and Shenandoah Floral. In 2014, Elma moved to Forest Park Manor where she would live the rest of her days. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family there. She cherished the relationships she developed. Some of her favorites were playing games, especially dominoes, with the other residents. Family history was important to her, she enjoyed in her later years, tracing the family tree and learning more about her ancestors and was able to complete a lot of the family genealogy. She especially enjoyed the relationships she had with her siblings and spending time with her nieces and nephews and the rest of the family. They all meant the world to her. Preceding Elma in death were her parents, Floyd and Bonnie; two brothers, Johnny and Orville Semmons; and an infant sister, Marqueta. Left to cherish her memory are her four siblings, Norma Orme of Northboro, IA, Sue Stanley and husband Jerry of Loveland, CO, Billy Semmons and Candi Cook of Shenandoah, IA and Deloris Petty and husband Larry of Chattanooga, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends. Graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Union Grove Cemetery near Northboro, Iowa, with Pastor Scott Petty officiating. Special music was "I Can Only Imagine". Casket bearers were Bill Semmons, Larry Petty, Judy Peterson, Scott Petty, Rusty Orme, Debbie Whipple and Floyd Semmons. Honorary bearers were all of Elma's Friends and Family at Forest Park Manor. Following the graveside, lunch and fellowship took place at the Northboro Town Hall. Memorials in Elma's name are being directed to Forest Park Manor in Shenandoah. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 18, 2021.