Evelyn J. Lindburg 1930 - 2021 Evelyn Joan (Scott) Lindburg, 90, of Shenandoah, Iowa, entered into eternal rest on Monday morning, September 6, 2021, at Windsor Manor, where she had been a resident. Evelyn Joan Lindburg, daughter of Paul Gibson and Ruth May (Sheirbon) Scott, was born on November 7, 1930 in Shenandoah, Iowa. She entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah, Iowa, at the age of 90 years, 10 months, 29 days. Her early years were spent growing up on the family farm northwest of Shenandoah. Evelyn attended country school through the eighth grade and then attended Shenandoah High School, graduating with the Class of 1948. Following graduation, she attended a ten-week course at the Ray Vogue School of Dress Design and Interior Decorating in Chicago, Illinois. On November 22, 1951, Evelyn was united in marriage to John Glendon Lindburg at the First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. Following their marriage they made their home in Shenandoah where they raised their two children, Teena Lee and Jay Glendon. They also lived in Clinton, Iowa for four years and 12 years in Davenport, Iowa before moving back to Shenandoah to stay. In 1951, Evelyn began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. and in 1955 went to work at Tidy House in Shenandoah. She later worked at the Sears Department Store and in 1972 became manager of Yard Goods. She briefly worked at Hansen's Jewelry. She and Glendon would eventually collaborate working together at Behlen Farm Building Products and together later own and operate Lindy's Farm Products in Shenandoah. In her early retirement years she worked part-time at Selby Funeral Chapel. In her spare time and retirement years Evelyn was able to enjoy her passion for baking. Through the years, she baked thousands of cookies and made a countless number of cakes. She loved to cook and enjoyed serving lunches in her home for all her family and friends. She was always looking for the next best recipe and collected many recipes over the years. Crocheting was also a favorite pastime. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Shenandoah, the Presbyterian Church Women, Meta Grada, and the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club. Preceding Evelyn in death was an infant son in 1958; her parents, Paul and Ruth Scott; her husband, Glendon Lindburg in 2006; son, Jay Glendon Lindburg in 2019; and son-in-law, Tom Hohl in 2013. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teena Hohl of Aurora, CO; daughter-in-law, Shari Lindburg of Shenandoah, IA; three grandsons, Lucas Hohl and wife Ashtyn and Joshua Hohl and wife Kristie, all of Aurora, CO, and Evan Lindburg (Sandy Boyles and Matthew) of Omaha, NE; four great grandchildren, TJ , Weston, Maylee and Emery Hohl, all of Aurora, CO, plus baby Lindburg on the way in January 2022; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends. A celebration of life memorial service for Evelyn was held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Shenandoah with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating. Special music was "Clair De Lune", "Amazing Grace", "It Is Well" and "String Of Pearls". Attending the registry was Muriel Baldwin. Ushers were C. E. and Carol Hornbuckle. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday evening, September 10, 2021 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Memorials in Evelyn's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Home and Garden Club or to the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 18, 2021.