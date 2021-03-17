Faith Hurst 1992 - 2021 Faith Marie Hurst was born November 18, 1992 in Salina, Kansas to Edward David and Virginia LaVonne Hodges. She entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 28 years, 3 months and 17 days. She spent her early childhood in Kansas, until moving to Nebraska City for several years. She then spent a year in Rock Port, Missouri, before settling in Shenandoah, Iowa. Faith attended Shenandoah Community Schools, where she enjoyed participation in track and also playing the flute in band. Growing up she was very close to her siblings. She enjoyed going to the skating rink in Shenandoah. She loved to draw and write poetry. She worked as a Team Member at the McDonalds in Red Oak, Iowa. She really enjoyed making videos on Tic-Toc, and spending time with her friends. Her greatest enjoyment, however, was spending time with her children. Preceding Faith in death was her grandmother Jan Kabler. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Payton, Aimee, Daniel, Traydenn, Kennidi and Zylee; her parents Edward and Virginia Hodges of Shenandoah; sister Treasure Bengtson and husband Chuck, their daughter Emaleigh Rogers of Essex, Iowa, and brother Mason Hurst of Thornton, Colorado; many Aunts and Uncles. A celebration of life service for Faith will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are being directed to the family and can be sent to: c/o Faith Hurst Memorial, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 17, 2021.