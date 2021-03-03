Frances M. Anderson 1933 - 2021 Frances Maxine (Shafer) Anderson, daughter of William H. and Ethel S. (Moore) Shafer, was born on May 14, 1933 at Malvern, Iowa. She entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2021 following a brief illness at her Shenandoah, Iowa home surrounded by family at the age of 87 years, 9 months, 12 days. Her early life was spent growing up in Malvern, Iowa, where she attended the Malvern Community Schools, graduating from Malvern High School with the Class of 1951. On May 9, 1954, Fran was united in marriage to the love of her life, Buddy L. Anderson, in Malvern. Following their marriage, they lived in Glenwood, Iowa, and Malvern. On December 31, 1956, they moved to Shenandoah where they would live out the rest of their lives. Fran and Buddy were blessed with four children, Michael, Sherrie and twins Bruce and Brent. Following high school, Fran worked for Mutual of Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska from 1951 through October of 1954. After moving to Shenandoah, she worked at the Mutual of Omaha office from 1959 until August of 1960. She later worked at Hy-Vee in their kitchen, Eaton Corp. in their cafeteria, Central Surveys for a time and lastly babysitting grandchildren and others before retiring in 1980. Family was everything to Fran, she enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her family and especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed coffee time with her two groups of ladies, reading, putting puzzles together, going shopping and family vacations to Branson, Missouri. Preceding Fran in death were her parents, Ethel and William Shafer; her beloved husband Bud Anderson; and four sisters, Anna, Vera, Thelma and Dorothy. Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Michael Anderson and his wife Shelley, Sherrie Anderson, Bruce Anderson and his wife Shelly and Brent Anderson and his wife Cindy. all of Shenandoah; seven grandchildren, Kristin (Andy) of Nebraska City, NE, Mitchell (Rachel), Corey, Megan (Cody), Cathy (Chris), Rob and Susanne, all of Shenandoah; 12 great grandchildren, Michaela, Trevor and Alex of Nebraska City, Lexi, Huxleigh, Corvin, Alaina, Aubree, Anthony, Cayley, Cain and Camden, all of Shenandoah; other relatives; and many friends. Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Pastor Jenny Folmar officiating. Sheri Hunter performed "Amazing Grace". Other music was "Dancing In The Sky", "How Great Thou Art" and "Soul Sister". Casket bearers were Trevor Wright, Alex Wright, Mitchell Anderson, Corey Whitehill, Lance Foster and Randy Townsend. Honorary casket bearers were Richard Wake, John Johnson, Steve Putnam, Rob Addy and Bill Bartholomew. Attending the memory register was Anne Townsend. Caring for flowers were Sharon Hiser and Sue Zirfas. Burial took place in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Fran's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Public Library or to the Shenandoah Ambulance Service. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2021.