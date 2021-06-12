Fred and Ginger Hackett A celebration of life gathering for Fred N. Hackett, III, 73, and Ginger Hackett, 74, of Chandler, AZ, and formerly of Shenandoah, will be held at the Depot Restaurant and Lounge at 101 North Railroad St. in Shenandoah, Iowa on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend and share memories and fellowship with family. Private family inurnment will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials are being directed to the family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 12, 2021.