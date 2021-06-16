Menu
Shenandoah Valley News Today
GAYLEEN BECK
FUNERAL HOME
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA
Gayleen K. Beck Gayleen Kay (Padilla) Beck, 60, of Shenandoah unexpectedly entered into rest on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:30 am at Nishna Valley Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be held a half hour before the service starting at 10:00 AM. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue P.O. Box 277, Shenandoah, IA
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue P.O. Box 277, Shenandoah, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
