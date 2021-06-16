Gayleen K. Beck Gayleen Kay (Padilla) Beck, 60, of Shenandoah unexpectedly entered into rest on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:30 am at Nishna Valley Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be held a half hour before the service starting at 10:00 AM. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 16, 2021.