Gladys Davis 1926 - 2021 Gladys passed away at Alton Memorial Rehab & Therapy in Alton, IL on March 21, 2021, at the age of 95 years. She was preceded in death by husband Roy Davis of 59 years on December 16, 2005; three brothers Ernest, Arnold, Oscar Bohlen, and two sisters Elsie Moyer and Esther Davis. Gladys is survived by her sons Randall Davis and his wife Nancy of Reading, KS, Rodney Davis and his wife Margaret of Alton, IL; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gladys Marie Davis, one of six children of Carolina (Wuertele) and John Bohlen was born February 27, 1926 near Nebraska City, NE on her parent's farm. Gladys attended a country school near Percival, IA through the eighth grade and got her GED later in life. Gladys and Roy Lee Davis were married in Shenandoah, Iowa on June 19, 1946. They moved to a farm near Imogene, Iowa and grew their family with the birth of sons Randall and Rodney. In addition to Gladys' role as a mother and farmer's wife, she was an active member of the Strahan United Methodist Church and farming community. Roy and Gladys were avid square dancers and were members and founders of several local square dance clubs. They saved the Randolph Iowa train depot in 1979 by moving it to their home and after restoring it, hosted open houses and welcomed many visitors through its doors. The depot has since been moved back to the town of Randolph. There will be no viewing or services. Memorials maybe directed to Randolph Depot Museum, PO Box 154, Randolph, IA 51649.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 24, 2021.