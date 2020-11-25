Menu
GLENN HERRON
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Glenn Herron Glenn Herron, 73 of Shenandoah and formerly of Farragut passed away on Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha. Graveside Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
