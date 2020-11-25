Glenn Lee Herron 1947 - 2020 Glenn Lee Herron was born on August 17, 1947 in Hamburg, Iowa the son of James and Thelma (Booker) Herron. Glenn was raised in the Farragut community and graduated from Farragut High School with the Class of 1965. He worked at a variety of jobs growing up. He shelled corn for a company in Riverton, worked at Morton House in Nebraska City and worked at Eaton's in Shenandoah from 1972 until his retirement in 2007. On December 31, 1980 he was united in marriage to Joan Ellis. To this union four children were born; Jamie, James R. "Jimmy", Jacque and Jeremy. Glenn enjoyed fishing and visiting with others. Times spent with family and friends brought him much joy. Glenn was heartbroken when his beloved Joan passed away on July 9, 2011. He later found happiness with Gayle Bliss on June 30, 2018. She passed away on April 20, 2020. Glenn was a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Clarinda. Those left to cherish his memory include his children Jamie McCue of Glenwood, IA, James R. Herron (Courtney) of Shenandoah, IA, Jacque Graves of Monroe, IA and Jeremy Herron (Heather) of Shenandoah, IA; 6 grandchildren; brother Harold "Lynn" Herron (Karen); nephew James D. Herron (Sherry); aunt Maxine Butts; special friend Trudy Hylton; other family and dear friends. Memorial Graveside Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Doug Fidler from the New Life Assembly of God Church in Clarinda officiating, Memorials in lieu of flowers were suggested to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
