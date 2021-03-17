Harold D. Delehant 1937 - 2021 Harold Duane Delehant, son of Paul E. and Anetta L. (Babcock) Delehant, was born on November 20, 1937 in Shenandoah, Iowa. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society in Villisca, Iowa at the age of 83 years, 3 months, 16 days. Growing up in Shenandoah, Harold received his education in the Shenandoah Community Schools. He enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in November of 1953 and was honorably discharged in November of 1957. On August 2, 1959, Harold was united in marriage to Katherine Ilene Jaeckel. They made their home in Shenandoah. This union was blessed with four children, Diana, Debra, Douglas and David. After being discharged from the Army, Harold returned to the Shenandoah area where he worked for Gilbert trucking, World Publishing Co., Earl May Seed and Nursery Co. and Heartland Express. In 1973, the family moved to Colorado where Harold worked for Ralston Purina and retired after 25 years with that company. Upon retiring in 1999 he moved to California and spent leisure time with his son and daughter-in-law on the Colorado River in Arizona. In the summer of 2013, he relocated to Ohio to live with his son and family. In 2019 he returned to Shenandoah. He was proud of military service and was a permanent member of the American Legion for over 35 years. He was also active in the DAV and VFW. A couple of things that Harold really enjoyed was spending time on the Colorado River in Arizona and camping. Preceding Harold in death were his three-year-old daughter, Diana Delehant; parents; infant brother, Eldon; sisters, Norma and Phyllis, twin sisters, Sonda and Donna; and brother, Virgil. Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Debra McLaughlin of Shenandoah, IA, Douglas Delehant and wife Deborah of Hamilton, OH, and David Delehant and wife Marlene of Pueblo, CO; four grandchildren, Anna Utecht, Joshua Delehant and wife Desiree, Ryan Jensen and wife Kristen and Justin Delehant; seven great grandchildren, Layton, Taylor, Tucker Utecht and Cooper and Adin Delehant and Deegan and Azlyn Jensen; two sisters, Sharon Hiser of Shenandoah, IA and Doris Rupple of Washington State; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends. Per Harold's wishes, no services following cremation will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family and can be sent to: c/o Harold Delehant Memorial, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 17, 2021.