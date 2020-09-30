Harold Shull 1928 - 2020 Harold Ross Shull, 92, and lifetime resident of Riverton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Sidney, Iowa. Harold was born at the family home in Riverton, Iowa, on January 24, 1928 to Kimber Cleaver and Maude Irene (Spooner) Shull. Siblings include Florestan Earl, Benjamin Hensel, Marjorie Darlene and Robert Duane. On March 16, 1948, he was married to Patricia (Pat) Louise Byrd of Nebraska City, NE . Children born to this union include Harold Duane (Hank) Shull of Riverton and Vicki Lea (Shull) Roussel of Houston, TX. Harold attended Riverton School where he played basketball and graduated in 1945. During his youth, he and his siblings helped in the family businesses which included farming, an ice plant in early years, Shull Hardware and Furniture Co., and Shull Funeral Home. He enjoyed water skiing, traveling, photography and ice cream for a bedtime snack. He was a long-time member of Farm Bureau and served for several years on the Farragut School Board. Harold and Pat were also longtime, active members of the Riverton Methodist Church. He is survived by his spouse, Pat (Byrd) Shull, and children Harold Duane (Marty) Shull and Vicki Lea Shull; his grandchildren, Danielle Roussel (Albert Roberts IV) of Salt Lake City, UT, Andrew (Deborah) Shull of Warrensburg, MO, Jennifer Wallace (David Wallace Jr.) of Sugar Land, TX, and Kathryn (Eric) Anderson of Fairfield, IA. Great-grandchildren include Michaela (Nathan) Maynard, Maria (Chase) Jackson, Ally Shull, Gabi Shull, Maxx Anderson, Jett Scarborough, Mikael Anderson, Christina Shull, Reese Scarborough, Natalie Roberts and Audrey Roberts. He is survived by sister-in-law, Dolores Shull, wife of Robert. Harold is survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews, many who have fond childhood memories of time spent with him at the farm and who continue to respectfully and lovingly refer to him as Uncle Harold. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kimber and Maude (Spooner) Shull, and siblings Earl Shull (and Vivien), Benjamin Shull (and Barbara), Marjorie (and LeRoy) Reason, and Robert Shull. Harold's family expresses heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at Ambassador Health in Sidney for the years of loving care they have shown Harold. An open visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Shull-Gude Funeral Homes in Riverton. Masks are encouraged and welcomed. A private family service will be held on Friday, October 2 with interment to follow at Riverton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Riverton Fire & Rescue or to the family to be used for Riverton betterment projects. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
. Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton is in charge of arrangements.