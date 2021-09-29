Hawley Lincoln Schaaf 1933-2021 Hawley Lincoln Schaaf, the youngest child of John Julius "JJ" and Ada Schaaf was born at home on December 8, 1933. Hawley passed away at the age of 87 on September 20, 2021, at his Sidney, Iowa, home surrounded by family members. Legend has it that Hawley was spoiled by all, particularly after his father died at a young age. He incurred his mother's anger only one time, which taught him to never be tardy, a character trait he maintained throughout his life. Orderliness was another trait that began in Hawley's childhood, always lining up his toys in neat rows. As a farmer, he was known for maintaining his equipment and farmstead in pristine condition. He also kept a perfectly ordered shop. Every single nail, screw, and washer had its own neatly marked place in his shop. After graduating from Shenandoah High School, Hawley attended one year at Simpson College in Iowa. He subsequently transferred to Utah State University. Returning to Iowa in the summer of 1953, Hawley spotted Norma Walter walking down the street. He told his friends that she was the woman he was going to marry someday. Shortly after they began dating, they parted ways to attend college in different states. They maintained their courtship through telephone calls and letters. In 1954 during the Korean War, Hawley enlisted in the U.S. Army, ultimately serving in Camp Zama, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1956, and he quickly asked Norma to marry him to which she agreed. The couple married on December 30, 1956, and they moved to Utah so Hawley could complete college. He graduated in 1957 with a degree in architectural engineering. Farm life never left Hawley's blood, so rather than utilize his degree, he and Norma returned to the family farm in Iowa. He farmed with his brothers, Keith and Stanley, until they all retired. Soon after marriage, the couple began their family with the addition of Mark, Jay, and Karen. They ultimately became grandparents to seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. They were very proud of their family, rarely missing a ballgame, concert, play, or any competition involving them. Hawley was absolutely adored by his entire family, entertaining everyone with his endless sense of humor and dry wit. Hawley also instilled a love of farm life to his two sons and grandchildren. Hawley and Norma began vacationing yearly at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri where they began a lifelong love of boating and waterskiing. In addition to the Lake of the Ozarks, Hawley was a proud member of the Plum Creek Boat Club near McPaul, serving as the lifetime secretary/treasurer until he passed this responsibility on to his son, Jay, in later years. Hawley was one of the best waterskiiers, primarily because he did not know how to swim. As a result, he never fell! He was most famous for his homemade saucer and all the tricks he performed on it. Most noteworthy was when Hawley would sling a folding chair over his shoulder and after standing up on the saucer, he would place the chair on the saucer, sit down on the chair and place one foot in the tow rope, riding this way forever. He taught many, many people to waterski over the years. Hawley instilled and cultivated a love of the water, boating, and waterskiing to multiple members and generations of the immediate and the extended Schaaf family, resulting in continued boating vacations and/or the purchase of homes at the lake. Hawley was also an active member of the Sidney American Legion Post, serving on the Color Guard in addition to other Post activities. He served as Post Commander for one year. He also served on the Sidney Rodeo Board for 12 years, one year as secretary and seven years as president. He truly loved the rodeo and all of the competitors with a special place in his heart for the rodeo clowns. Hawley and Norma also initiated the Stick Horse contest, the Mutton Busting contest, the Clown contest, and a coloring contest for the children during the rodeo. In 2000, Hawley and Norma started the hospitality tent and autograph signing tables for the cowboys, working tirelessly in all kinds of weather to serve the competitors, until Hawley's health issues forced him to slow down in 2011. One of his greatest honors was serving with Norma as the Grand Marshals for the Sidney Rodeo Parade one year. Hawley was active in many other groups during his adult life. He and Norma loved 4-H and the Fremont County Fair, again rarely missing any activity in which a family member was involved. He served as a leader for the W.M.P 4-H club and always volunteered for weigh-in events for livestock and anything else he could do for the fair. Hawley also found time to serve as a board member for the Fremont County Coop and the Southwest Iowa Coop. Additionally, Hawley was a member of the Fremont County Soybean Association and the Fremont County Corn Growers Association for many years. Hawley and Norma were both very active members of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Shenandoah for many years as well. "A good man has fallen, his body we place in his tomb, but his spirit we commend to the God who gave it." (Excerpt from Hawley's father, JJ Schaaf's obituary, 1943.) Hawley was predeceased by siblings Christel (Clarold) Rogers, Keith (Carolyn) Schaaf; Agusta (Don) Sheldon, and sister-in-law Shirley Schaaf, and his oldest son, Mark. He is survived by the love of his life, Norma; son Jay Schaaf (Tammy); daughter Karen Schaaf; daughter-in-law Terry Schaaf; grandchildren Brandon (Megan) Schaaf, Jake (Amanda) Steiner, Dustin (Sarah) Schaaf, Abby Steiner, Taryn Schaaf, Trent Schaaf, and Trevor (Gabrielle) Schaaf; great grandchildren Blake, Brody, Madelynn, Jaden, and Camden Schaaf; brother Stanley Schaaf; brother-in-law Gerald (Dorothy) Walter; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney, Iowa, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A luncheon will be served at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Iowa, catered by the Horseshoe Café, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on September 25, 2021, and all are invited. A Celebration of Life and military rites will follow the luncheon, also at the fairgrounds, at 12:30 p.m. Internment will be at St. John's Lutheran Church in Westboro, Missouri, after the funeral. Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 29, 2021.