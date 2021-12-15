HUGH BERRY 1936-2021 Rev. Hugh B. Berry, of New Philadelphia, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away December 11, 2021, at the age of 85. Hugh was born in Washington, PA, on March 6, 1936 to Hugh Carson and Arna (Barr) Berry. He attended grade school in Bourbon, IN, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Kansas in 1954. He continued his education at Park College in 1958, and ultimately earned his master's of divinity from Louisville Seminary in 1961. Over the years, Hugh filled the pulpit for churches in Parkville, MO, Richmond, MO, Hyde Park in St. Joseph, MO, Immanuel Church in Kansas City, MO, and First Presbyterian Church in Sidney, IA. Hugh served as an interim Executive at the Missouri River Valley Presbyterian and the Muskingum Valley Presbytery in New Philadelphia until he retired at the age of 65 in 2000. After retirement, Hugh continued to serve whenever possible. He was the interim pastor of visitation at United Church of Christ in New Philadelphia, and part-time interim assistant at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Old Town Valley for 9 years. Through the years, Hugh was able to share the Gospel with thousands of individuals. In 1956, he married Carol Jean Wilson and raised four children, Shella, Lisa, Kimberly, and Hugh Russell. In 1978, he married Carolyn Ann Dahlgran Carter and was born one child to that union, Thomas John. In Sidney, IA, he served on the school board, senior center, nursing home, and shopping plaza. In new Philadelphia, he served on the New Philadelphia school board, Community Hospice, Habitat for Humanity, QDA, and Area Agency on Aging. In addition to giving back to his community, Hugh also raised seven children: Shella Jane (Mike) Ladd, Lisa Carol (Terry) Clauff, Kimberly Elaine (Doug) Saitta, Hugh Russell Berry, Thomas John (Venechia) Berry, Polly (Bruce) Vandall, and Taleigha Eichel. Hugh has 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, and his step-mother, Ruth Zediker. Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Tuesday, December 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. Pastor Brian Flood and Rev. Joe Svancara will lead a service celebrating Hugh's life beginning at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial contributions in Hugh's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 15, 2021.