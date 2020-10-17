James Wenstrand 1924 - 2020 James Phillip Wenstrand, the son of Bennett B. and Myrtle L. (Larson) Wenstrand was born August 27, 1924 in Page County, Iowa near Nyman, on the home place. He passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center, Shenandoah, Iowa at the age of 96 years, 1 month and 18 days. Jim was raised on the same farm he lived on all his life, except for two weeks. On August 7, 1949, Jim was united in marriage to Eleanor A. Peterson in Red Oak, Iowa. He and Eleanor made their home on the home place near Nyman their entire marriage. Jim was a farmer all his life, and also a businessman, selling the first TV in Red Oak. He later became an agent for Pioneer Mutual Insurance Association for many years, retiring in 2004, at the age of 80. Jim was a 4-H leader and involved in many of his kids other activities. Jim enjoyed music and sang with the Southwest Iowa Men's Chorus; he also loved to fish, golf and fly. Jim owned his own airplane and even had a grass runway on the farm. He loved spending time with his family, the trips to Okoboji and just being together. Jim was involved in many community organizations and businesses, such as the Essex School Board, and serving for many years on the Stanton REC board which lead to serving on the CIPCO board. Jim was a member of the Essex Commercial Club having been honored along with Eleanor, as Grand Marshalls for the Essex Labor Day parade. He was a lifetime member of the Fremont Luther Church, having served on the board multiple times, and was head of Mt. Hope Cemetery for years. The last number years you could always find Jim at the Rainbow Café with his coffee club friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor on April 15, 2012; brother, Robert Wenstrand and wife, Glendora. Jim is survived by four children: Ann (Judd) Kruse of Corydon, IA, Gloria (Ellis) Jensen of Omaha, NE, Randall (Debra) Wenstrand of Essex, IA and John (Teresa) Wenstrand of Stanton, IA; 10 grandchildren: Lindsay (Nathan) Meadows, Christopher Kruse, Matt (Jackie) Jensen, Steve (Jenny) Jensen, Andy (Jenny) Jensen, Nicole Wenstrand, Emily (Blake) Finnell, Kassie (David) Houdek, Casey Wenstrand and Anika Wenstrand; 17 great-grandchildren: Taylor, Jack & Charline Meadows, Megan, Sarah & Gretchen Jensen, Ainsley, Millie & Gus Jensen, Addison, Molly, Kirstin, Eli and Luke Jensen, Bailey Finnell, Eleanor and Everley Houdek; nephew, Phil Wenstrand; and other relatives and friends. May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Fremont Lutheran Church, Nyman, IA with burial in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation and viewing will be held before the funeral service on Saturday, October 17th from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m. Facial covering required and social distancing, requested. Memorials are requested to Mt. Hope Cemetery Association. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Oct. 17, 2020.