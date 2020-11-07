James E. Booker James Elbert Booker, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa, entered into rest on Tuesday evening, November 3, 2020 at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. A celebration of life memorial graveside for Jim will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Farragut Cemetery with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Memorials are being directed to family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
