JIM MCCOWEN
James "Jim" McCowen James "Jim" McCowen, 83 of Coin passed away on Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 at his home. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends prior to services from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard. Memorials may be directed to the Coin Fire and Rescue. We are requesting that those in attendance wear masks and adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
