Joan M. Setterburg 1948 - 2020 Joan Marie (Carper) Setterburg, of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away in her apartment at Windsor Manor on Friday, October 23, 2020. Joan was born on December 27, 1929 in Shenandoah, weighing in at a whopping 1# 6oz. to Bernice (Johnson) and Marion Carper. She grew up in Shenandoah and later on a farm outside Shenandoah when her mother married Lowell Teachout. Joan graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1948. On August 1, 1948, she married Norman Setterburg at the Lutheran Church in Shenandoah where in 1975 they built a home to live in during their retirement years. Joan lived in that home until she moved to Windsor Manor in January 2020. After marrying Norman, Joan spent her life on the farm. There is an agricultural quote that says "Some call it the middle of nowhere... I call it the center of my world." And it was for Joan. She loved, nurtured and raised three children there. Through those farming years, Joan took joy in cooking, became an excellent seamstress, and thoroughly enjoyed quilting. She was an active member at the Bethesda Lutheran Church. That led to a deep faith and years of community service, especially at Garden View Care Center. In her later years, Joan's greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family gatherings were always planned and attended with enthusiasm. Family was everything. "Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories". Joan had ninety years to leave an unforgettable trail for our family. She is survived by her children, Robert (Linda) Setterburg, Pamela (Weldon) Abarr, and Kent (Penny) Setterburg; six grandchildren, Adam Setterburg, Lydia Homan, Allison Stroeve, Zach Setterburg, Hilary Mothershead, and Wyatt Setterburg; five great-grandchildren, Aiden and Quinn Homan, Levi Stroeve, Finley and Arleigh Mothershead; step-brother, Orlin Teachout; Carper and Teachout nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Norman; brother, Sterling Carper; and step-siblings Doris Dugger, Ruth Swigert, and Jerry, Elvin and Bryce Teachout. Due to the current circumstances a celebration of Joan's life will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be given to the Shenandoah Public Library or to the Bethesda Lutheran Church. Professional services entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Oct. 28, 2020.