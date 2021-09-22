Joelaine "Jo" Benefiel 1940-2021 Joelaine "Jo" Benefiel, age 81 of Omaha, NE passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Joelaine was born on May 19, 1940 in Shenandoah, IA; the daughter of George R. and Floida I. (Polk) Benefiel. She grew up and attended school in Shenandoah; graduating from Shenandoah High School with the class of 1957. Jo later moved to Omaha, NE where she worked for Mutual of Omaha. She worked there for some 38 years before retiring. Following her retirement, she began working at Union Pacific Railroad for some 15 years. After retiring Jo enjoyed long car trips and traveling. She was a big fan of Elvis and Tweety Bird. She is survived by nephew Kent Benefiel and wife Reva of Hamburg, IA; nieces: Denise Benefiel of Nebr. City, NE and Linda Roseborough and husband John of Chadwick, MO; great nieces and nephews: Zach Benefiel and wife Megan of Nebr. City, Kaitlin Stockstell and husband Daniel of Hamburg, Trevor and Hunter Roseborough both of Chadwick, MO, other family and friends. Jo was preceded in death by her parents and brother Glen "Bud" Benefiel and his wife Kathy. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg, IA. Burial will follow the service. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA. Memorials may be given to the Hamburg Public Library. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
. Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 22, 2021.