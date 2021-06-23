Menu
JOHN F. ANDERZHON
FUNERAL HOME
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
208 W Clarinda Ave
Shenandoah, IA
John F Anderzhon Graveside Memorial Services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Farragut Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. A social gathering of family and friends will follow the graveside inurnment at Leisure Hall in Farragut, all are welcome. John passed away on January 26, 2021. Memorials in John's name may be directed to the Farragut Cemetery or the Fremont County 4-H Endowment Fund. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Farragut Cemeter
IA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
