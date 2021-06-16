John K. Smith 1928 - 2021 On March 16, 1928, a son was born to John Roland and Florence (Kampe) Smith at Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa. They named him John Kampe Smith. John entered into eternal peace on May 3, 2021, at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa, at the age of 93 years, 1 month, 17 days. John's early years were spent on the family farm. He graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1946. He took flying lessons at the Shenandoah Airport and received his pilot's license. He enlisted in the Army Air Force. In Guam, one of the stations he served at, he was the pilot for the General. After his Honorable discharge he worked at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas. A few years later, he married Helen Leppert, from the St. Louis, Missouri area. There they raised their three children. Upon moving back to Shenandoah in the early 70's he worked as a heavy-duty machine operator and diesel mechanic. He enjoyed hunting with his dad at the Riverton Waterfowl Area. John enjoyed spending fun times with the Grandchildren. Taking them to Waubonsie State Park for picnics and hiking the trails. After Helen's passing, he continued working at construction on several highways throughout the state of Iowa. On January 17, 1992, he married Jane Reynolds. They lived in rural Farragut, where he drove a school bus and helped area farmers with harvest. In 2002, they moved to rural Westboro, Missouri. He helped build the horseshoe court at Westboro Park. He also helped area farmers with harvest. He was a trapper and was in great demand by area farmers to trap beaver and coyotes. For several years after retiring from construction he drove semi-trucks until age 71. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, the Rock Port American Legion and served on the honor guard. Preceding John in death were his parents, John and Florence Smith; his sister, Marjorie Boyer; brother, Robert Smith; the children's mother, Helen L. Smith; and stepson, Keith Whitehill. He is survived by his wife, Jane, of Shenandoah, IA; two sons, Johnny Smith and wife Rose of Bellevue, NE, and Ron Smith and wife Linda of Lake Charles, LA; daughter, Janice Nebel and husband Dan of Coin, Iowa; stepsons, Charles Joseph Whitehill and Larry Whitehill and wife Holly of Roland, IA; grandchildren, John D. Smith, Anthony Calebro, Dominique Smith, Richard John Smith, Paul Nebel, Thomas Nebel, Audriana Whitehill, Morgan Whitehill, Grant Whitehill and Emma Whitehill; great grandchildren, Audrey, Benton Michael, Colden Kyle, Hunter John and Nevah Smith; other relatives; and many friends. Celebration of life memorial services were held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 9:00 am at the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah with Pastor Fritz Brandenburg officiating. Special music was "Amazing Grace" and "Jesus Loves Me". The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation at the Nishna Valley Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday evening, June 18, 2021. Inurnment was in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military honors accorded by the Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49 in Rock Port, MO. Memorials are being directed to the family. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2021.