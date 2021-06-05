Dr. John Bernard Weaver O.D 1923-2021 Dr. John Bernard Weaver O.D. passed away on May 25, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. John was born on July 9, 1923 in Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of Dr. John Otis and Lorraine (Vollertson) Weaver. John graduated from Shenandoah High School, University of Iowa and Chicago School of Optometry. During WWII John served as a pilot in the Army Air Corp, flying B-24 bombers in the European Theater. Upon returning from the war John married Carole Lea Krachel and to this union three sons were born; James, John Otis and Joseph. Upon graduation from Optometry School John and Carole returned to Shenandoah and established his practice where he served patients in Southwest Iowa until his retirement. John served on several community boards during his lifetime and was still active on the Jay Trust until his passing. John's passions for golfing, hunting and his hunting dogs were well known. Scoring his age at 90 on the Shenandoah Golf Course was a proud moment. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carole, son John Otis and sister Julia Foster. Those left to honor his memory include his sons Jim Weaver and wife Jeanne and Joe Weaver and wife Stephanie, 3 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, other relatives and a host of friends. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in Shenandoah. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 5, 2021.