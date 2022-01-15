Jolene F. Burns Jolene Faye (Hoferer) Burns, 77, of Essex, entered into rest on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE, following a brief illness. A celebration of life memorial service for Jolene will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex with Pastor Edward Bastedo officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Essex Cemetery. Memorials in Jolene's name are being directed to St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex or to the Essex Firefighters Association. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jan. 15, 2022.