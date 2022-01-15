Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Shenandoah Valley News Today
Shenandoah Valley News Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JOLENE BURNS
FUNERAL HOME
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA
Jolene F. Burns Jolene Faye (Hoferer) Burns, 77, of Essex, entered into rest on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE, following a brief illness. A celebration of life memorial service for Jolene will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex with Pastor Edward Bastedo officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Essex Cemetery. Memorials in Jolene's name are being directed to St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex or to the Essex Firefighters Association. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.