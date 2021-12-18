Josh Cale Kluver 1971-2021 Joshua Cale Kluver was born September 29, 1971, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Brenda (Eitzen) Kluver and Chuck Kluver, and baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, Iowa. Josh passed away, due to a stroke, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona, on November 17, 2021. Josh was raised by his mother in Shenandoah, Iowa. Brenda married Dan Lonowski in 1984, and they moved to Atlantic, Iowa, and then to Bellefontaine, Ohio, where Josh graduated from high school in 1989. Josh worked in production and skilled trades, and CNC setup and operate after high school, including Eaton Corporation in Shenandoah, Custom Machining in Shelbyville, Indiana. and Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix, Arizona. In 1998, Josh was accepted into the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix where he graduated top of his class. Josh was a certified Harley-Davidson cycle mechanic and loved working on them and riding around Arizona. Josh loved his daughter, Morgan, and always looked forward to spending time together. Josh stayed close friends with Morgan's mother, Nikki Jackson, over the years. Nikki and Morgan were with Josh in his last hours. Josh played piano and tenor saxophone growing up and taught himself guitar and harmonica as an adult. Josh was preceded in death by Chuck Kluver; his grandparents, Lucille and Forrest Eitzen, Myron Lonowski, and Lois and Carl Kluver. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Morgan Kluver; his parents, Brenda and Dan Lonowski; his grandmother, Agnes Lonowski; Morgan's mother, Nikki Jackson; aunt and uncle Sheryl and George Evans; aunt Joni Olson; Lonowski aunts and uncles Vicki, Doug & Dale, Chris, Wayne & Kathryn, Pat & Claudia; and a host of friends and relatives. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at Menke Funeral and Cremation Center, Sun City, Arizona: https://www.menkefuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in Josh's name for later designation at 45557 Bristol Circle, Novi MI 48377.
