Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Shenandoah Valley News Today
Shenandoah Valley News Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JULIE OLSON
FUNERAL HOME
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA
Julie C. Olson Julie C. Olson, 59, of Springfield, IL, and formerly of Omaha, NE, entered into rest on December 20, 2019 in Springfield, IL. Celebration of life graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Nyman, with Robert Iske officiating. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Nyman, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.