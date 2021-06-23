Julie C. Olson Julie C. Olson, 59, of Springfield, IL, and formerly of Omaha, NE, entered into rest on December 20, 2019 in Springfield, IL. Celebration of life graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Nyman, with Robert Iske officiating. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 23, 2021.