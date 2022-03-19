Karlette LaRue Hultman 1936-2022 Karlette LaRue Hultman, age 86, of Red Oak, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Karlette was born February 5, 1936, on the McClintock family farm near Essex, Iowa, in a blizzard, the daughter of Alden and Helen (McClintock) Nelson. She was raised in Shambaugh and Coin, Iowa, graduating from Coin High School. Karlette attended Augustana College in Rockford, Illinois, until she was united in marriage to Donovan Hultman on February 18, 1956, in Shenandoah, Iowa. They lived all of their married life on farms in Montgomery and Page Counties and moved to the Hultman Heritage Family Farm in 2000. Karlette was an Avon Representative for over 35 years, helped Donovan in the Hultman seed business, was a licensed real estate agent, was a hostess at the Red Coach Inn, and worked for Hope Sallach at Inch Away Fitness. Karlette was a longtime member of First Covenant Church, Covenant Women, and also taught Sunday School. She was active in Farm Bureau where she was Chairman of the Women's Club and sang in the Women's Chorus. She and Donovan were very active 4-H leaders and encouraged their kids to show livestock. They were named WOWT Farm Family of the Week in the 1970's. Karlette was also a member of the Women's Extension Council. Karlette loved horses and in her younger years was a member of the Rough Riders Saddle Club. Karlette enjoyed singing while Donovan played the piano and they spent many hours square dancing. They both enjoyed attending all the grandkids sporting events throughout the years. Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, Donovan, on February 27, 2019. Survivors include her children: Bret Hultman and wife Danis of Red Oak, Iowa and Kenda Caskey and husband Troy of Lee's Summit, Missouri; grandchildren: Connor Hultman of Red Oak, Iowa; Kelen Caskey of Kansas City, Missouri; Easton Hultman of Ames, Iowa; and Tristen Caskey of Norman, Oklahoma; and other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held 10 AM Monday, March 21, 2022, at First Covenant Church. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be held from 5-7 PM Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the First Covenant Church or the Mt. Hope Cemetery Association. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 19, 2022.