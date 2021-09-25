Menu
KRISTINE STANLEY
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA
Kristy N. (Wright) Stanley 1972-2021 Kristine (Kristy) Nicole (Wright) Stanley, 49, of rural Shenandoah entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life funeral service for Kristy will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:30 am at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Chaplain Carlton Anderson officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation and viewing from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials are being directed to the Kristy (Wright) Stanley Memorial Fund. Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue P.O. Box 277, Shenandoah, IA
Sep
27
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue P.O. Box 277, Shenandoah, IA
