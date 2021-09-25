Kristy N. (Wright) Stanley 1972-2021 Kristine (Kristy) Nicole (Wright) Stanley, 49, of rural Shenandoah entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life funeral service for Kristy will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:30 am at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Chaplain Carlton Anderson officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation and viewing from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials are being directed to the Kristy (Wright) Stanley Memorial Fund. Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 25, 2021.