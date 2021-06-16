Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Shenandoah Valley News Today
Shenandoah Valley News Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LEONARD GRAHAM
FUNERAL HOME
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA
Leonard G. Graham Leonard "Bear" G. Graham, 80,of Sidney, Iowa entered into eternal rest on Friday June 11, 2021 at Azria Heath in Clarinda, Iowa. There will be a gathering of family and friends with visitation on Wednesday June 16, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at The Gathering Place at 609 Cass St, Sidney, Iowa. Memorials in Leonard's name are being directed to the Fremont County Reserve Deputy Association. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Gathering Place
609 Cass St, Sidney, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.