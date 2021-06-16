Leonard G. Graham Leonard "Bear" G. Graham, 80,of Sidney, Iowa entered into eternal rest on Friday June 11, 2021 at Azria Heath in Clarinda, Iowa. There will be a gathering of family and friends with visitation on Wednesday June 16, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at The Gathering Place at 609 Cass St, Sidney, Iowa. Memorials in Leonard's name are being directed to the Fremont County Reserve Deputy Association. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 16, 2021.