LeRoy M. Spears 1937 - 2021 LeRoy Mart Spears, son of Arnold S. Sr, and Mildred (Mart) Spears LeRoy was born on May 14th, 1937, in Shenandoah, Iowa. He passed away on June 11th, 2021, at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society in Villisca, Iowa at the age of 84 years, 28 days. He graduated from Farragut High School with the Class of 1955 and while there was the seventh District Chairman of Farm Bureau for the Young Farmer committee. He farmed with his father and together operated a small dairy. He was drafted into the Army in 1960 and became a Drill Sergeant with the rank of E-5. He had an honorable discharge in 1962 and received the Good Conduct Medal. After returning home, he continued to assist his father with farming. They also started custom baling and combining, livestock hauling, and began a hog operation. On August 3, 1969, LeRoy married Karon Millikan (married for 51 years). In 1974, LeRoy attended Veteran's Farm School at Iowa Western Community College for three years. When his father passed away, LeRoy and his wife, Karon, continued to farm and run the hog operation for many years. LeRoy's love for the farm resulted in him being involved in farming for over fifty years. LeRoy mentioned often how he loved the smell of dirt after it was worked. After leaving swine production, he worked at several different businesses. He welded at Steel Fabrication and Diamond D Trailer Manufacturing for two years each. He was then employed at the Eaton Corporation for a short time before joining Wal-Mart, where he worked for twelve years. Leroy also served on the Fremont County Farm Bureau Board, the Fremont County Extension Board, and the Farragut School Board. LeRoy loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and many friends. He enjoyed having the family home for the holidays. He belonged to the Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. He was also on the Acts of Love Committee at the church. While growing up, LeRoy attended the Congregational Church in Farragut, IA, and sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. He sang with the Plainsman, enjoyed assembling model cars, and working on his 1953 Chevy. He and his wife also enjoyed designing plates that they sold at Craft Fairs. LeRoy was known for being a jokester and always trying to coax a smile from everyone he met. Preceding LeRoy in death were his parents, Arnold Sr. and Mildred Spears; two brothers, Arnold Jr. Spears (Darlene) and Eldon Spears (Marie); father and mother-in-law, Donald and Frieda Millikan; brother-in-law, Jack Millikan; niece-in-law, Dawn Millikan; and great nephew, Jeffrey Holliman. Survivors include his wife, Karon (Millikan) Spears of Shenandoah; daughter, Lynette (Spears) Russell (Alex) of Firth, NE; son, Donovan Spears of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Saige Russell, Zayne Russell, Camden Simpson, Emma Simpson and Autumn Berry; brother-in-law, Jerry (Karon) Millikan of Red Oak, IA; sister-in-law, Marilyn Milikan; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends. Funeral services were held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Wade Brandt officiating. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday evening, June 20, 2021 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Musical selections were "I'm But A Stranger Here", "On Eagles Wings", "Amazing Grace" and "Going Home". Dean Adkins and Jean Debban were vocalists and Kris Adkins was the accompanist. Casket bearers were Shawn Millikan, Mike Millikan, Shad Millikan, Todd Millikan, Randy Spears and Camden Simpson. Honorary casket bearers were Richard Ohrt, Carl Mattes, Randy Thompson, Dennis Holliman, Bob Saunders, Richard Robinson, Bill Simpson, Gene Shelton, Jeff Owen, Weston Shepard, the American Legion Post #88 Family and the Trinity Lutheran Church Family. Cross bearer was Matt Millikan. Caring for flowers were Jennifer Golden and Cindy Shelton. Registry attendants were Nancy Ohrt and Judy Mattes. Ushers were Randy Poppa and Mike Poppa. Burial took place in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military rites accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88 Honor Guard. Memorials in LeRoy's name are being directed to the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2021.