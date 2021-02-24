Menu
LONNIE HEDINGER
Lonnie Hedinger 1950 - 2021 Lonnie Hedinger, 70, of Nodaway, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak, Iowa. Private Graveside Services were Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Methodist Grove Cemetery, with Mr. Kris Davies officiating. Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center of Corning was in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com. Lonnie Gene Hedinger was born December 16, 1950, in Clarinda, Iowa to Russell and Iola (Orme) Hedinger. Lonnie grew up on the family farm east of Nodaway in a wonderful farm community, attending a small neighborhood church, surrounded by family and friends. He attended Corning Community School , graduating in 1968. Farming was Lonnie's passion. He farmed with his dad and later took over the operation. Over the years, he was always good at building things like go-carts, a three-wheeler, and a machine called "the spirit". Lonnie and his dad always had a project going. Lonnie was proud of his Angus cow herd, although saying he didn't miss them when they were gone, and it was snowing outside. Lonnie loved spending time with family and friends. Lonnie was preceded in death by both parents: Russell and Iola (Orme) Hedinger, grandparents: William and Rosena (Moser) Orme and Fred and Ellen (Stalder) Hedinger. Lonnie is survived by a sister: Susan (Richard) Lantz of Shenandoah, Iowa; niece: Angela (Dan) Fox of Lincoln, Nebraska; nephew: Christopher (Jana) Lantz, Shenandoah, Iowa; great-nieces: Olivia Fox and Kate Lantz; great-nephew: Ty Lantz; and other relatives and friends.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center - Corning
701 7th St., Corning, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Susan to hear about the death of your brother. God be with you as you deal with this loss. I will not be able to come to the visitation or the funeral but you will be in my prayers.
Mary Alice Fehr
February 17, 2021
