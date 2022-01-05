Lorena Zoe Hall Lorena Zoe Hall was born June 22, 1916, in Marble, Colorado, the daughter of Charles Royal Garland and Zoe Edith (Randle) Garland. She was the 2nd of 7 children. She grew up in the Englewood/Denver areas of Colorado. After high school she went to work to support herself and paid her parents to live with them. In the early 40's Lorena met Dan Hall on a blind date. They both decided that if they didn't like each other they would each leave at the intermission of the movie. Needless to say they didn't leave. On November 15, 1944, she was married to Daniel E. Hall at the Park Hills Methodist Church in Denver, Colorado. Following Dan's discharge in December of 1945, a city girl as acquainted to farm living on a farm west of Sidney. To this Union Marguerite Lorena Hall was born September 16, 1946 and Danielle Zoe Hall was born June 11, 1951. In the 50's Lorena became a Girl Scout Leader for Marguerite's troop and continued to be the leader until the girls graduated from High School. She was also one of three leaders when the Sidney and Tabor Girl Scouts would camp at Waubonsie Park for one week during the summer. In the 60's she began to work for Eaton Law Office where she worked until she was 80 years old. She first worked for Edward E. Eaton and later his son Gene Eaton and Jay Longinaker. After she retired from the Law Office she started volunteering at the VA Hospital in Omaha. She enjoyed the work and the people she worked with. After the VA she settled down to start to enjoy retirement. She had good neighbors and made a lot of friends and started to enjoy life. She and her siblings would all visit on the phone once a week or so. When she was 80 she learned to use a computer and used it up to a week before she passed. Lorena was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She served as president and became a member of the Past President's Parley. She was a member of Chapter DO PEO, a 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was the Mother Advisor of the Order of Rainbow for Girls for several years. She was the Mother Advisor when Danielle was the Worthy Advisor. Preceding her death were her parents, little brother Randle, her ex-husband, Daniel E. Hall, siblings Charles (Chuck) R. Garland, Jr., and wife Velita, Edward Garland and his wife Daleen, Frank Garland and wife Virginia, Janice Herring and husband Larry, George Garland and wife Bernice, and son-in-law Oscar Adams. She is survived by her daughter, Marguerite Adams of Forsyth, Missouri, Danielle Loewe and husband Russ Loewe of Sidney, Grandsons Aaron Loewe and wife Jonna of Sidney, Corey Loewe and wife Lacey of Cambridge, Iowa, and Brant Loewe and wife Kristin of Omaha, NE. Great Grandchildren Dylan Loewe, Brooke Loewe, Raegan Loewe, Mack Loewe, Rylan Loewe and Charlee Loewe. Jeremy and Stephanie Pernicek of Elkhorn, NE, Jaleesa and Josh Kennington of Sycamore, IL, Morgan Pernicek and Carlos Arciga of Omaha, NE. Great Great Granddaughter Sloan Olivia Pernicek, nieces, nephews and a host of wonderful friends. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the United Faith Church in Sidney, IA with Rev. Jan Phillips officiating. Visitation with the family greeting friends will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday at the Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney, IA. Memorials will go to the Sidney United Faith Church or Sidney Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Interment will be in the Sidney, IA Cemetery. The Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney, IA is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jan. 5, 2022.