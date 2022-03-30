Lorraine Cleveland 1942-2022 Lorraine Cleveland, 79, of Guthrie Center, Iowa died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on March 22, 2022 at Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be held between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Congregational Church in Tabor, Iowa. Burial will be held immediately following the ceremony at the Tabor Iowa Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association
. Lorraine Lavon Cleveland, daughter of Lawrence and Carroll (Barnes) Hall was born on June 19, 1942 in Hamburg, Iowa. She grew up in Tabor, Iowa and graduated from Fremont Mills High School in 1960. On September 5, 1964, she married John Cleveland of Rembrandt, Iowa at the Tabor Congregational Church of Christ. Lorraine and John spent the majority of their married years raising their family in Sidney, Iowa. Her greatest joy was attending her children's activities and in later years, her grandchildren's activities.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Mar. 30, 2022.