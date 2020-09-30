Lowell Bryson (Bryce) Teachout 1932 - 2020 Bryce Teachout, formerly from Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away at his home in Loveland, Colorado on Sunday morning, September 20th, surrounded by his loving children. Lowell Bryson (Bryce) Teachout was born on August 5, 1932 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Lowell and Anna (Brooks) Teachout. Bryce grew up on a farm outside of Shenandoah Iowa. He graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1950. After high school Bryce married Francine A. Clay on January 19, 1952. Bryce and Fran relocated to Denver Colorado where Bryce served in the Air Force at Lowry AFB. During his service in the Airforce Bryce became a licensed private pilot, private pilot flight instructor, and flew charters and crop dusted. Bryce then worked in the Insurance bussiness for 40 years. He owned and operated Teachout Insurance Agency in Arvada Colorado. Bryce and Fran retired to Loveland Colorado and enjoyed traveling around the country in their RV, visiting places, family, and friends. Bryce and Fran where married 57 years. After Francine passed Bryce was able to find love again. In 2009 Bryce attended " Shenfest" and was reacquainted with former classmate Mary Jane Ayres Brink. Bryce and Mary where married on November 1, 2010 and had eight years together enjoying motor trips and cruises. Bryce and Mary enjoyed time together at the gym and their Methodist Church family. Mary passed away on August 30, 2018. He is survived by his children Janet Chavez of Denver, Colorado, Kathleen Perry of Denton, Texas , Clay Teachout (Tammy) of Bennett, Colorado, and brother Orlin Teachout (Connie) from Front Royal Virginia, grandchildren Andrew Schempf, Jesse Perry, Bonnie Teachout, Bryson Teachout, Hunter Teachout, Kiana Chavez, Quinn Chavez, great grandchildren, Laylah Perry, Jordyn Teachout, Violet Teachout, Julian Brown, sister-in-law Marsha Teachout, step sister Joan Setterburg and many nephews and nieces. Bryce is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Francine Anne Clay, son Stephen (Steve)Teachout, daughter Theresa (Terri) Schempf, grandson Justin Schempf, sisters Ruth Swiggart, Doris Dugger, brothers Elvin and Jerry Teachout, and his 2nd wife Mary Ayers Brink Teachout (8 years). Bryce was a well loved man and will be missed by many. Graveside service will be held October 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Loveland Burial Park officated by Reverend Steve Goodier, First United Methodist Church.

