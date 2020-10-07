Lucy L. Bengtson Lucille L. "Lucy"(Von Dielingen) Bengtson, 84, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Accura Healthcare (Elm Heights Care Center) in Shenandoah. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Essex Cemetery with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to the graveside. There will be open viewing and visitation beginning Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday evening at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Social distancing and face masks are suggested. Memorials in Lucy's name are being directed to either the Essex Presbyterian Church or the Shenandoah Food Pantry. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Oct. 7, 2020.