Marilee A. Willis Marilee Ann (Taylor) Willis, 72, of Shenandoah and formerly of Coin, Iowa, entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at the Omaha Hospice House, Josie Harper Residence in Omaha, Nebraska. There will be open visitation held following cremation for Marilee on Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am and ending at 6:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Memorials in Marilee's name are being directed to the Family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 4, 2020.