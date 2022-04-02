Marilyn Jean (Martinsen) Boone 1935-2022 Marilyn Jean (Martinsen) Boone entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Accura Health Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Marilyn was born on August 10, 1935 in Essex, Iowa, the daughter of Edward "Eddie" and Genevieve (Ross) Martinsen. She graduated from Red Oak High School with the Class of 1954. She later went on to attend business school. On September 2, 1957 she was united in marriage to Wayne Eugene Boone in Red Oak, Iowa. To their union four children were born, Teresa, Diana, Trish and Michael. The couple resided in Sioux City, IA and Columbus, NE before settling in Neligh, NE in 1968 where they made their home. Marilyn worked for many years at the Neligh Nursing Home as well as a bookkeeper for her husbands' tax preparation business. The couple was blessed with 46 years of marriage before Wayne's passing in 2004. Family was the most important thing in Marilyn's life. She loved being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved to work on various craft projects, was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed quilting. The family was blessed with many of her quilts which they deeply cherish. She made many of the children's outfits as they were growing up, along with numerous outfits for their Barbie's and dolls. Macrame, ceramics and crochet were also other hobbies of hers. When you entered Marilyn's home, you could instantly see how much she enjoyed colors, especially those bold hues. She was captivated by the interior designs from the 70's and her home was always put together. Cooking and canning also consumed her time, but she never thought of it as a chore. In her later years she enjoyed watching American Idol, The Voice, Hollywood gossip shows, listening to country music and anything to do with Matthew McConaughey. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, brother Martin "Sonny" Martinsen and sister Mercedese Martinsen. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Teresa (Bob) Moore of Elgin, NE, Diana Boone of Omaha, NE, Trish (Steve) Anders of Des Moines, IA and Mike Boone of Chicago, IL; sister Marlene Clark of Shenandoah, IA; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Moore officiating. Special music for the service included "Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone", "In The Garden" and "Go Rest High, On That Mountain". Casket Bearers were Troy Moore, Tyson Zegers, Caleb James, Sky Lord, Ryan Lord, Steve Travis, Reese Travis and Brad Sala. Honorary Bearers included Robbie Moore, Jason Lord and Curt Whitehead. Burial followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Apr. 2, 2022.