Marilyn Sue Hanson Tucker 1945-2021 Marilyn Sue Hanson Tucker, of St. James, MO, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the age of 76. She was born on October 24, 1945 in Jonesboro, IL to the late James Madison Knight and Celia Lucille (Brittain) Knight. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Hanson; and three brothers, Britton Knight, James Knight and Charles Edward Knight. Marilyn spent her entire childhood in the small town of Eminence, MO. She was born into a family of boys and older parents. Three brothers were much older, a twin brother accompanied her into the world, and another brother arrived two years later. During her growing up years, the church was center-Sunday morning and night and youth group on Wednesday nights. And every summer, from 3rd grade through high school, she looked forward to a week at Rock Garden Christian Service. After graduating from high school in 1963 she spent one year at Ozark Christian College at Joplin, MO. 1964-1969 were spent in Peoria, Illinois, where her older brother, Jim and family lived. She earned a secretarial degree at Mid-State College of Commerce and worked as a secretary to the trainmaster at Rock Island Railroad. During this time, she attended a North American Christian Convention in Detroit, MI and reunited with the preacher and his wife who had ministered to her home church in Eminence years earlier. From that visit came the invitation to join them at a small Bible College in Huron, South Dakota. Shortly after returning to Peoria, she resigned her position at the railroad, traveled home to Eminence, MO to spend a few days with her parents and then began the long journey alone to South Dakota. In January of 1970, a young man named Doug Hanson came to the college. After four years in the Air Force, he had worked as an estimator for a construction company but, like Marilyn, made the decision to trade in the high paying job for the opportunity to be a part of the Lord's work. Six months later, on July 4, 1970, they were married at Marilyn's home church in Eminence. On August 22, 1972 their first son, James Allen Hanson was born. When Marilyn's husband was finished with his studies, they moved to Pipestone, MN. It was a year of learning to trust God. The small church they served could only provide a house. An evangelistic ministry provided a small income supplemented by some individual donations. With no debt to hinder them, they lived frugally and each day's needs were provided. In 1973, Doug accepted a ministry at Goldfield, IA. They stayed five years with this loving congregation and rejoiced in the arrival of a second son, Michael Douglas, on October 4, 1974. In 1976, Doug moved the family to Shenandoah, IA to head up a new church work and stayed 15 years. It was here that Doug and Marilyn were surprised and thankful for the gift of a third son William Blaine on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1983. The church, which had it's beginning in an office building, thrived and was able to reach it's goal of a permanent church building. In 1992 they moved to Afton, OK which would be their final ministry. Doug died of cancer just a few weeks before their youngest son (whom the family calls Bill) began his senior year of high school. Doug was a well-loved minister and approximately 400 people were in attendance at his funeral at the school gymnasium. The Lord continued to meet Marilyn's needs. For the next year, a lay minister stepped in to fill the pulpit, and Marilyn and Bill continued to live in the parsonage. Sympathy cards came with financial gifts numbering several thousand dollars. Bill graduated in the spring. In June, they moved to Joplin, MO where Bill enrolled as a freshman at Ozark Christian College. A year later, Marilyn joined the college staff as secretary in the Music Department. She stayed at the college for eight years and then made the decision to move to St. James, MO to be near her son, Michael, who was a blessing to her as a widow. As she planned for this move, her husband's brother and his wife called to share a decision they had made on her behalf. They would make it financially possible for her to purchase a home that would abundantly meet her needs and bless her with space to house her children when they came to visit. Having been intentional in being debt free over the years, she was blessed to continue that peaceful status. Now an hour and a half from her hometown of Eminence, she came full circle back to her Ozark roots. God had been faithful to be her Guide and Protector. But God was not finished yet He had something more in mind for her. On July 4, 2013, Marilyn drove to Eminence to attend, for the first time, her high school reunion. There she was reacquainted with a man who had been an elementary classmate 1st through 7th grade. It had been 55 years since they had last seen each other. His name was Jerry Tucker and he was also attending the reunion for the first time and also had lost his mate to cancer. On October 26, 2013, Marilyn and Jerry were united in marriage at Marilyn's home church in West Eminence, MO. He brought with him three children (Ron, Darren and Tara) two grandchildren and a large family of loving brothers and sisters. It proved to be a very happy union with God once again at the center. Their love and appreciation for each other was evident to family and friends. Together they read God's Word each morning, grew spiritually with a small group that met at their home, loved their church family in general, hosted and loved family reunions for their blended family, enjoyed watching their garden grow, laughed a lot and returned often to Eminence to enjoy time with old classmates and family. This good man was intentional in his love for Marilyn. He loved her sons and quickly won their respect. Marilyn's ten grandchildren had no memory of their Hanson grandfather and Jerry helped fill that void by truly enjoying them. He made numerous improvements on the St. James home that her boys will inherit and made sure that Marilyn would be generously provided for if he preceded her in death. Marilyn will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Jerald Dale Tucker of St. James, MO; three sons, James Hanson and wife, Jennifer of Ft. Wayne, IN, Michael Hanson and wife, Chris of St. James, MO, and William Blaine Hanson and wife, Tera of Chicago, IL; two brothers, Marlin Knight and wife, Shareen and Frank Knight, both of Eminence, MO; ten grandchildren, Julia Hanson, Jacob Hanson, Joshua Hanson, Jillian Hanson, Jeremiah (Jack) Hanson, Mallory Hanson, Trent Hanson, Rianna Hanson, Scarlett Hanson and Rohan Hanson; three stepchildren, Ron Tucker and wife, Jannien of St. Peters, MO, Tara Tucker Marchello and husband, Nick, of Kansas City, MO; and Darren Tucker of St. Peters, MO; and two step grandchildren, Adam Tucker and wife, Hailey and Taylor Tucker. A funeral service for Marilyn Sue Hanson Tucker will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Greentree Christian Church in Rolla, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. At the family's request, masks are required. Interment will take place at 12 pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Afton, OK. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ozark Christian College, 1111 North Main, Joplin, MO, 64801.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 25, 2021.