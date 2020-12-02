Menu
MARTHA FRITZ
Martha M. (Hughes) Fritz Martha M. (Hughes) Fritz, the daughter of the late George and Cecilia Hughes of Imogene, Iowa, passed away November 16, 2020. A vigil service was held Thursday, November 19th at 7:00 pm at the Heafey-Hoffmann Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel with visitation from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, November 20th at 11:00 am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church with interment at Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Nov
19
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Martha was a great person....real in every way. Peace be with her & her family.
Ron & Ruth Hughes
November 26, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful Mother and Grandmother. Everyone loved her peaceful nature and kind soul.
Nene & John McManus
November 19, 2020
a loved one
November 19, 2020
a loved one
November 19, 2020
To Molly & Becca, Love and prayers. Please accept out sympathy.
Lyle J. Beckman& Carol
November 18, 2020