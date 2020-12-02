Martha M. (Hughes) Fritz Martha M. (Hughes) Fritz, the daughter of the late George and Cecilia Hughes of Imogene, Iowa, passed away November 16, 2020. A vigil service was held Thursday, November 19th at 7:00 pm at the Heafey-Hoffmann Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel with visitation from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, November 20th at 11:00 am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church with interment at Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 2, 2020.