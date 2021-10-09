My deepest sympathies to Mary's family. She was a lovely lady, very down to earth, compassionate, lively and deeply caring about both animals and people. I remember having many wonderful, thought-provoking conversations with her in cafeteria at The Virginian-Pilot. I know she will be greatly missed by many. We can take comfort in the most important piece of life that any of us can experience, that she loved well and was well loved. My most sincere condolences. May she rest in peace.

Kim Kent Work October 12, 2021