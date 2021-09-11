Meta M. (Nolte) Hull 1930-2021 Meta M. (Nolte) Hull, the daughter of Rev. Dr. Frederick W. and Meta (Stuehmer) Nolte was born in rural Westboro, Missouri, on November 18, 1930, at the old parsonage of St. John's Lutheran Church. She entered into rest on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Shenandoah, Iowa. Meta attended South Dale Country School of rural Tarkio through the 8th grade and graduated from Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri in 1949. She attended Tarkio College for two years. Meta was united in marriage to Phillip E. Hull at St. John's on April 12, 1951 by her father, Rev. Nolte. She was baptized, confirmed and married by her father, which was very meaningful to her. She always spoke of her love and devotion to St. John's and how important a role it played in her life. Meta worked in Tarkio for Cunningham and Hooper Insurance Agency following her graduation. She was a member of the A.G.C. Extension Club, a 4-H leader of the Farmer's City 4-H Club and a leader of the St. John's Girl Scout troop. Meta served in numerous capacities at St. John's. As a teenager, she was the church organist, a Sunday School teacher, and a member of the choir. She was also a member and held multiple offices for the LCW and the church Altar Guild. Along with Phillip, she served as a Luther League sponsor and they were members of St. John's Couples Club. For 60 years, Meta's love and devotion to her LORD and teaching Sunday School impacted generations of children. Faith, family and friends were the cornerstone of Meta's life. Her dedication to her family, church, and community leaves an unforgettable legacy. Besides her parents, Meta was preceded in death by brothers, Rev. Frederick C. Nolte, Carl Nolte, and sister, Margaret Kemper. Survivors include her husband, Phillip, of the home; children, Mary Beth (David) Thomas, Country Club, Missouri, Nancy Scheib, Shenandoah, Judy (David) Colflesh, Tarkio, and Suzanne Brought, also of Tarkio; eleven grandchildren, Aaron McCoy, Receé McCoy, Caleb Colflesh, Joshua (Cassie) Colflesh, Christina (Mark) Steskal, Christopher (Lindsay) Thomas, Suzanne Holman, Matthew Brought, Emily (Zachary) Doyle, Maria (Seth) Spire and Sarah (Nathan) Jeter; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Trudy Reeves, Crete, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Phillis Kemper, Shenandoah; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 4, 2021, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Open visitation begins 12:00 P.M., Friday, September 3, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no scheduled family visitation. Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church for the Rev. F.W. Nolte Scholarship Fund or Tarkio College, PO Box 231, Tarkio, Missouri 64491 Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 11, 2021.