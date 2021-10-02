Michael A. Davis Michael Alan Davis, 58, of Shenandoah, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Shenandoah Medical Center E R. A celebration of life memorial gathering/visitation for Mike will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Inurnment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials in Mike's name are being directed to the family for later designation. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Oct. 2, 2021.