Menu
Search
Menu
Shenandoah Valley News Today
Shenandoah Valley News Today HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
MIKE TEACHOUT
Mike "Whitey" Teachout Mike "Whitey" Teachout, 63 of Shenandoah passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. An open visitation without the family present, due to COVID 19 restrictions will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. All those attending will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The funeral home is limited to 15 visitors at a time. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
208 W Clarinda Ave PO Box 395, Shenandoah, IA 51601
Funeral services provided by:
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.