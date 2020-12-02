Mike "Whitey" Teachout Mike "Whitey" Teachout, 63 of Shenandoah passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. An open visitation without the family present, due to COVID 19 restrictions will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. All those attending will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The funeral home is limited to 15 visitors at a time. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 2, 2020.