Ned L. Cox 1953-2021 Ned L. Cox, passed away in the morning on June 16, 2021 surrounded by his wife and daughters at Greater Regional Hospice Home. He was born to Jay Cox and Mary Belle (McFee)Cox on born June 2, 1953 in Creston, Iowa. Ned received his education in Creston, Iowa graduating from Creston High School in 1971. He attended Iowa State University and Southwestern Community College before graduating from the University of Northern Iowa. Ned later returned to Iowa State to earn his Masters Degree and to University of Nebraska Lincoln for his degree in Education Administration. Ned and his future wife, Martha Ann Ketcham attended high school together in Creston and began dating soon after reuniting on New Years Eve in 1972 when Ned came home during his first year of college. They were united in marriage August 17, 1974 at the First Christian Church in Creston and three girls, Marianne, Christina and Abigail blessed this union. Ned began his career in education in Underwood where he taught and coached. His career spanned to Nebraska City, Nishna Valley, Avoca, Sidney and lastly to Osceola where he served as the Clarke Community School Superintendent until his retirement in 2012. Ned also served his community with organizations such as the Osceola Lions Club and the Osceola Optimist Club along with being a Deacon at the Presbyterian Church in Nebraska City, NE. He was dedicated to his family and absolutely adored his daughters and in later life, his son-in-laws and grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid golfer. One of his greatest memories was his trip to play golf at the renowned Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. Those relatives who preceded Ned in death were his parents, Jay and Mary Belle Cox; brother-in-law, Larry Alger and in-laws, Harry and Marjorie Ketcham. Ned leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Martha Cox of Osceola, IA, daughter, Marianne (Chad) Hellums of Norwalk, IA; daughter, Christina (David) Ayers of Creston, IA; daughter, Abigail (Michael) Hostettler of Lees Summit, MO; grandchildren, Madeline Hellums, Charlotte Hellums, Penelope Ayers, Jameson Hostettler, Harrison Hostettler and Greyson Hostettler; sisters, Nancy (Stan) Boostrom of Santa Rosa, CA; Donna (Jerry) Walter of Sun City, AZ; Helen Alger of Red Oak, IA; brothers-in-law, Kirk (Sherry) Ketcham of Newnan, GA; Mike (Tracey) Ketcham of Marshalltown, IA; nephews, Todd (Paula) Walter of Madrid, IA; John (Debbie) Walter of Quincy, IL; Kurt (Tami) Kelley of Elkhorn, NE ; niece, Meghan Ketcham of CO, nephew, Matthew Ketcham of CO, special aunt and uncle, Shirley (Derschel) Pennock of Osceola, IA as well as other relatives and many friends. Deceased's funeral arrangements Memorial Services will be held at LifePoint Church, Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at LifePoint Church. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com
on Ned's tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Tuesday. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Greater Regional Hospice House 1111Country Club Drive, Creston, IA, 50801 Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 23, 2021.