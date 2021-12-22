Pamela Ponton 1949-2021 Pamela Sue Jackson was born on November 11, 1949 to Russell and Wilma (White) Jackson at the Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa. Pam entered into eternal rest and was reunited with her loving husband Dave on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Pam grew up in the Shenandoah community. She graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1967. Following graduation she attended cosmetology school in Council Bluffs. On March 7, 1970 she was united in marriage to Dave Ponton in St. Mary's Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Shenandoah. Pam and Dave were blessed with five children: Stacey, Amy, Shawn, Jeff and Nikki. Pam was a busy stay at home mom. She loved being active in her children's activities. In 1987 she decided to return to college to become a registered nurse. Many long days were spent attending class and studying, Her efforts paid off when she graduated from the Nursing Program at Iowa Western Community College in 1989. She then went to work at the Shenandoah Medical Center Clinic until her retirement in 2012. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching her soap operas, shopping, watching the Food Network, trying out new recipes and keeping in touch with friends and family by sending out letters. She was a devout catholic woman. She belonged to St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a member of St. Mary's Guild. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dave on August 13, 2021. Those left to honor her memory include her children Stacey (Jeff) Burson of Surprise, AZ, Amy (Steve) Vance of Atlantic, IA, Shawn (Jasmine) Ponton of Mesa, AZ, Jeffrey Ponton of Sidney, IA and Nikki (Mike) Kohagen of Ankeny, IA; brother-in-law James Ponton of Reno, NV; sister-in-law Joyce Valdivia of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren Zachery and Zane Vance, Bennett Archer, Henry and Oliver Kohagen and Embry Ponton; uncle Bob Jackson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Tom Thakadipuram and Father Raphael Assamah officiating. Attending the memorial register were Sue and Tom Hanna. Mem Laughlin cared for the flowers. Casket Bearers included Shawn Ponton, Jeff Ponton, Mike Kohagen, Jeff Burson, Steve Vance, Zach Vance, Zane Vance and Bennett Archer. Honorary Bearers were Gena Thibault, Mary Newland, Bob Jackson and Calvin Kinney. Special music was provided by Mary Beth Gowing and Tommy Hanna. Burial followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held the night prior to services with The Legion of Mary leading the Rosary. Memorials were suggested to the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 22, 2021.