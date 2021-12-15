PATIRCIA HAVENER 1935-2021 Patricia Lou Havener was born on February 5, 1935, to Donald and Marion (Almquist) Bengtson. Pat entered into eternal peace on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the age of 86 years. Pat grew up in the Essex Community. She graduated from Shenandoah Community Schools with the Class of 1951. Following graduation she attended business school in Omaha. In 1953 she was united in marriage to Gerald Havener at the Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. The couple would travel the globe, as Jerry made his career with the military. Pat was a dedicated military spouse and quickly learned how to set up their home, wherever their travels led. Pat was a loving mother to Michelle and Jerry. Upon her husband's retirement the couple returned to Essex and purchased the Gas Lamp Steakhouse. Pat also owned and operated a CFA Registered Cattery. She raised specialty pedigrees of cats and sold them all over the country. Some of her other interests included oil painting, crocheting, quilting and sewing. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren and later great-grandchildren. She took care of her granddaughter Gabby in her retirement years, while Michelle and Doug worked the night shift. She loved taking Gabby to vocal lessons and watching all of her activities. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and husband Jerry in 2018. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Michelle (Doug) Tuck and Jerry (Angela) Havener; grandchildren Jeremy, Jered and Jordon Havener and Gabriella Sparks; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Gene (Betty) Bengtson and Mary Jo Marotta; other family and a host of friends. Funeral Services were held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home with Staci L. Shearer and Pastor Gordon Scott officiating. Casket Bearers included Jerry Havener, Doug Tuck, Jered Havener, Jordon Havener, Jeremy Havener, Carol Mullen and Les Kirchert. Burial followed in the Essex Cemetery. Memorials were suggested to the Faith Covenant Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 15, 2021.