Patrick M. "Pat" Stanbrough Patrick M. "Pat" Stanbrough, 53 of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Congregational Church in Shenandoah, Iowa. Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jan. 5, 2022.