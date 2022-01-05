Menu
Shenandoah Valley News Today
Patrick Stanbrough
FUNERAL HOME
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
208 W Clarinda Ave
Shenandoah, IA
Patrick M. "Pat" Stanbrough Patrick M. "Pat" Stanbrough, 53 of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Congregational Church in Shenandoah, Iowa. Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
208 W. Clarinda Ave., Shenandoah, IA
Jan
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Congregational Church
300 Church Street, Shenandoah, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
