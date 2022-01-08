Patirck Michael Stanbrough 1968-2021 Patrick Michael "Pat" Stanbrough, son of Gerald Jesse and Mary Kathryn (Bose) Stanbrough, was born on February 10, 1968, in Shenandoah, Iowa. He passed away on December 30, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Pat grew up in Essex, Iowa. He graduated from Essex Community School with the class of 1986. He was united in marriage to Karen Rhea Whitehill on May 26, 1990, at the Congregational Church in Shenandoah, Iowa. In 1986 he worked for Van Buskirk Grain with his dad. In 1988 he started working at Lloyds. Then in 1995 he started working at Eaton Corporation. In 2001 he started working at the Sandpits. Then in 2003 he started at Page County Secondary Roads until his passing. He also had part-time jobs from working at Jay Drug as a delivery driver, The Far Bar and Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits. We all knew his love for cooking.... so of course, he had some odd jobs there as well working at M's Fine Dining, Country Club, a cook at Lu and Al's and the Elks Club for years. Pat enjoyed Labor Day weekends with the family in the small town of Essex. Family and friends were his life. He loved his little grandbaby more than life itself. Being a parent was great, but that grandbaby is "BOMB" he always said. He enjoyed camping... not the setting up part but being there he loved every minute of it... even when he fell asleep out in the sun all day long because someone didn't wake him up when everyone went inside.... Jake! He loved to make food around the campfire of course. When he wasn't camping, he was spending time with family. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Kathy Stanbrough, grandparents Slim and Mary Bose, grandparent Fern Stanbrough, grandparents Jess and Thelma Stanbrough, father in-law Bob Whitehill, brother in-law Johnny Whitehill and numerous aunts and uncles. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Karen Stanbrough, son Spencer Stanbrough, daughters Kylie (Jake Larson) Stanbrough and Hannah (Alec Thomas) Stanbrough, granddaughter Kinlee Larson, brother Kim Stanbrough, sister Dee (Rob) Davis, mother-in-law Ina Rhea Whitehill, nieces Kassidy Stanbrough, Alex LeStourgeon and Rory Davis, nephew Kyle Stanbrough, great nieces Skyler Stanbrough, Kylynn Stanbrough and Vanessa Clark, great nephew Donovan Clark and many close aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Congregational Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Jenny Folmar as officiant. Memorial Visitation was held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. At the memorial register was Becki Sickman. Songs of comfort were "The Old Rugged Cross", "Amazing Grace", " You Can Let Go" , "Dragonfly" and "The Other Side." The honorary bearers were Jake Larson, Alec Thomas, Adam Miller, Tim Taylor, Dave Peterson, Al Driskell, Tim Hill, Gery Sickman, Luke Erdman, Rob Davis, Rick Rivers and all of Page County Road Grader Crews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jan. 8, 2022.