Robert L. Nicholas Robert Lee "Bob" Nicholas, 76, of Shenandoah entered into rest on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at New Beginnings Church in Shenandoah. Face masks and social distancing will be required for those attending the service. Inurnment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military rites accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Memorials in Bob's name are being directed to the Shenandoah New Beginnings Church. Professional services are under the arrangement of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 11, 2020.