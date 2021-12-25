Robert Turnbull 1957-2021 On August 14, 1957, Robert Wayne Turnbull was born at the Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa to Thomas Edgar and Wilma Mae (Vogel) Turnbull. Bob entered into eternal rest on December 5, 2021 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. Brother Bob, as he was known to many, will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. Bob grew up and lived on a farm outside of Blanchard. He graduated from high school in 1975. During high school he worked for McClaren Construction while they worked on Road M48. After high school he engaged in farming with his dad. Later he acquired his own farmland while still helping his dad with the family farm. Bob had many interests over the years. He loved to grow food to share with others. One of his favorite pastimes was working in the dirt! He loved to run the bulldozer or excavator. He was getting quite good at it. He helped install septic tanks with his equipment as well. He had some livestock and fed horses for people. He enjoyed getting together with friends making cider or processing animals. He made some really incredible summer sausage. He was a regular attendee of the United Methodist Church, where he will be dearly missed. Proceeding him in death were his grandparents, father Thomas, and sister-in-law Sherry. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother Wilma Turnbull of Blanchard, sister Deb Turnbull and special friend Dave Godfroy of Farragut, IA, sister Patricia Baldwin and husband Larry of Hopkins, MO, brother Glenn Turnbull of Coin, IA, sister Janice Hughes and husband Russ of Creston, IA, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of many friends. Celebration of life memorial services will be held at a later date. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Dec. 25, 2021.