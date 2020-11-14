Roger Herriman 1927 - 2020 Roger Herriman, 92, of Woodstock, CT, died October 28, 2020. He was born November 25, 1927 in Farragut, Iowa to Charles and Bernice Herriman and graduated from Farragut High School in 1945. Roger was a very talented musician and studied piano at the Kansas City Conservatory of Music. After graduating from the Conservatory he served in the Korean War as an assistant chaplain. Roger went on to New York City and worked as an accompanist and established a talent agency representing classical musicians. While in New York, he met his life partner, Greg Graml. After years in New York they moved out of the city to Hampton, CT where Roger was employed with Aetna Insurance Co. for 30 years. Roger was an exceptional and talented person who charmed all who knew him. He was a fiercely loyal friend, an honorable and honest man, and beloved member of his family. His love of music was profound and his expertise in classical and operatic genres was great. Roger was a great advocate for social justice and gave throughout his life generously to causes that promoted equality for all. He was also a great advocate of historical preservation and wilderness preservation. In his last years, Roger found great joy living at Creamery Brooke Village in Brooklyn, CT before moving to Woodstock, CT before his death. Roger is survived by his cousins Wanda Frykberg (Ron) of Omaha, NE and Dru Ellen Frykberg of St. Paul, MN, and Randy Frykberg (Sara Peterson) of Bloomington, IN. and good friend, Cathy Brink of Farragut. He will also be dearly missed by countless friends and "family". He was cared for during his last illness by loving friends from Woodstock, Conn. Roger was predeceased by his parents, brother Keith, and his loving partner Greg. Per Roger's wishes there will be no funeral service and his remains will be spread privately at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Nov. 14, 2020.